StockNews.com Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to “Strong-Buy”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NYSE HMY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,251. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

