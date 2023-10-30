SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $802.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
