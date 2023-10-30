Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

SYF stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

