Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 143,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Trading Up 3.2 %

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takung Art

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Takung Art by 55.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Articles

