Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$4.13. 3,308,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,650. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.99 and a 12 month high of C$5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.385052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rooney bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$169,945.00. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

