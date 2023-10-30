TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,745 ($33.40) and last traded at GBX 2,730 ($33.22). 38,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 56,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,620 ($31.88).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 461.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,823.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,587.39.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

