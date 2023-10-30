TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.50. 3,640,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,902. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.27. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.