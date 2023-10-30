TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,583 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

VTI traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.55. 1,863,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $215.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

