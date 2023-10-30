TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE TDCX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. 324,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. TDCX has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.07.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TDCX had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $126.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TDCX will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth $10,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

