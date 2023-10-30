Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $53.25. 1,797,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $65,580,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $20,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

