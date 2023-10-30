TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $108.99 million and $3.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,791,398,246 coins and its circulating supply is 8,985,109,104 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

