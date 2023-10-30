Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,161. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,758,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,967,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Further Reading

