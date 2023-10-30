The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.96. 5,438,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,961. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

