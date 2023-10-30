The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 728,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Joint Stock Performance

JYNT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Joint has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Joint had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Joint in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Joint

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 584,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $5,581,936.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,466,560 shares in the company, valued at $33,105,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 850,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,534,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Joint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.