Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Sells $106,490.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $106,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,455,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,182.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $4,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $28,050.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 194,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,111. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.56 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tile Shop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

