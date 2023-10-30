Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.