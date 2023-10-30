Tokocrypto (TKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.62 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $112.62 million and approximately $779,023.11 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto launched on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,290,998 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

