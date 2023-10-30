Toncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.93 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.22 billion and approximately $23.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00006138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.68 or 1.00061797 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07760418 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $7,174,004.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

