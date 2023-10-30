TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $305.06 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,355,408,449 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

