U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3,397.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

