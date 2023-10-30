Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.41. 77,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,675. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $350.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

