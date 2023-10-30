UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get UGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE UGI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.50. 1,581,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,365. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.