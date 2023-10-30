Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00012204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $116.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00201246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.15046754 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 837 active market(s) with $84,602,550.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

