United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,709. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.