United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 632 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.93. 2,319,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average is $434.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.31 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.