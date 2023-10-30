Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Valhi by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VHI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $328.45 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Valhi has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

