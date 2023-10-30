Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Advisors Preferred LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $39,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.52. The stock had a trading volume of 187,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.58 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

