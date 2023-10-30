Verge Price Hits $0.0040 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $65.62 million and $4.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,459.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00201320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.09 or 0.00717037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00500049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00145180 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.