Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.89 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $17,298.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00200269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.78 or 0.00711115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.00504919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048621 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00144415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,962,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

