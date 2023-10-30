Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Update

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. 45,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.32. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
