Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Update

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. 45,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.32. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.