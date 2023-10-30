Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 4.8%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.19. 598,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 512,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COCO. Bank of America cut their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Vita Coco Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $322,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,020,250.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $322,017.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,020,250.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

