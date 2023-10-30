Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,482. Vitesse Energy has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTS. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vitesse Energy

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,004.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,004.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,780.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.