Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $113.67 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00011821 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.07 or 1.00033857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.11257111 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $13,803,939.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.