VVS Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $362,798.96 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $88.68 million and $362,798.96 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,835,441,221,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,649,493,875,234 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

