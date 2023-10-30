Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Update

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Wallbox
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 164.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wallbox Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of WBX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 573,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,541. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbox
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.