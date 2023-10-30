Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Update

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 164.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 573,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,541. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

