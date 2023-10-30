Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $856,493.25

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.71 million and approximately $856,493.25 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,257,414 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

