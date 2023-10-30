Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Get Weibo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WB

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.08. 759,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.