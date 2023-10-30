Werner Enterprises (WERN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN):

10/19/2023 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/19/2023 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

10/11/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $47.00.

10/5/2023 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00.

10/3/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $42.00.

9/26/2023 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2023 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2023 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.42. 578,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

