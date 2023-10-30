Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

