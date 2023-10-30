Widmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $35.38. 19,493,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,129,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

