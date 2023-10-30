Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

