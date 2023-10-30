Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 55,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK remained flat at $87.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 923,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,463. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

