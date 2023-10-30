Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.65 million.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE WK traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 731,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.