Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Tops $0.0532 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $75,512.22 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,530,602,294 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,530,602,294.128002 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05232053 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $76,586.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

