yearn.finance Market Capitalization Hits $196.17 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,906.82 or 0.17076678 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $196.17 million and approximately $40.33 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,212 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

