Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,936 shares of company stock worth $135,664,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

