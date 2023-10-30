ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.00 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.