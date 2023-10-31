20,543 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,679. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

