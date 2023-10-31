3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,581. The firm has a market cap of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.