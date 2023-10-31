42-coin (42) Price Hits $36,176.62 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $813.79 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $36,176.62 or 1.04807546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00199608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.