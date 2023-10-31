42-coin (42) Price Hits $36,176.62 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $813.79 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $36,176.62 or 1.04807546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00199608 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011453 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012065 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.
